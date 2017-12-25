Zacks Investment Research Lowers OGE Energy (OGE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy needs to watch out for stringent government regulations, volatility in commodity prices, challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and operational risks related to its transmission and distribution segments, going forward. OGE Energy’s share price has also underperformed the broader industry in the past year. OGE Energy also faces challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and natural calamities like hurricanes and snowstorms, which result in the breakdown and damage of transmission and distribution lines. Nevertheless, being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to offset the prevailing tailwinds.”

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGE. Bank of America began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered OGE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of OGE Energy ( OGE ) opened at $33.01 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,522.37, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.63%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $357,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers OGE Energy (OGE) to Sell” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/zacks-investment-research-lowers-oge-energy-oge-to-sell.html.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.