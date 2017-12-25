Zacks Investment Research Lowers CVB Financial (CVBF) to Sell

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVBF. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF ) traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.16. 253,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,760. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. CVB Financial had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

