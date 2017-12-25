Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Sterling Construction reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Maarten D. Hemsley sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $516,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ STRL) traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 224,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,272. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.13, a PE ratio of 332.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

