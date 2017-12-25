Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.64% of Worthington Industries worth $76,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Lamprinakos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,964.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Karmanos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $876,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,876 shares of company stock worth $3,290,460. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE WOR) opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2,740.00, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/worthington-industries-inc-wor-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.