World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $31.87. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 2476609 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $95,791,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,791,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $47,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2,457.40, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 599,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

