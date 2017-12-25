WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

WETF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a sell rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,710.03, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.16. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 50,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

