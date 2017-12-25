Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $388.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.62 million and the highest is $406.19 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $370.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $388.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winnebago Industries (WGO) opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.06. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Winnebago Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 19th that allows the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

