William Blair Weighs in on Nutanix Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NTNX)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nutanix in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Vetr upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.51 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

Nutanix ( NTNX ) traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,358. The company has a market cap of $5,624.46, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 8.93. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 271.31% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 320.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,043,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180,123 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $55,063,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 3,462.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 714,257 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nutanix by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 499,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 33,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,199,213.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,054,415.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $213,997.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,296,670 shares of company stock valued at $71,200,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/william-blair-weighs-in-on-nutanix-inc-s-fy2020-earnings-ntnx.html.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.