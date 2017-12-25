Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 19.3% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800 shares of company stock worth $1,327,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) opened at $36.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 78.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

