Westar Energy (WR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westar Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7331983423776 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Westar Energy alerts:

Westar Energy (WR) traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. 387,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Westar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $794.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Westar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Westar Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other Westar Energy news, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 37,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $2,010,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,100 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $436,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,100 shares of company stock worth $2,991,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Westar Energy (WR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/westar-energy-wr-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.