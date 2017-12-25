Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 197,795 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197,795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 53,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,626,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 238,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) opened at $51.14 on Monday. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.39). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently -2.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. BidaskClub raised Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

