Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Carnival in a report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Carnival to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of Carnival ( CCL ) traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carnival has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $47,520.00, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Carnival by 32.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 41.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Carnival by 49.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $327,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 6,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,771. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

