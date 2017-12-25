Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $502,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 274.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 322.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 33.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. ( NYSE:GIS ) opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 38.89%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

