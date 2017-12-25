Walker & Dunlop’s (WD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE WD) opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,470.00, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $1,845,771.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,666 shares in the company, valued at $68,538,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 18,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $927,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,791 shares of company stock worth $6,738,013. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $123,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 68.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 69.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 38.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 108.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

