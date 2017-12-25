Waldron LP Acquires Shares of 4,437 Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at $81.54 on Monday. Medtronic plc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110,280.00, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.55%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

