Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Position Increased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1,082.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 350,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,848,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) opened at $98.21 on Monday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $291,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wal-Mart Stores from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wal-Mart Stores from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Wal-Mart Stores from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 684 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $67,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398,832. 51.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

