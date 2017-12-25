Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 303,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,235,000 after acquiring an additional 558,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) opened at $124.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.36). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

