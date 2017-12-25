Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Viacom in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viacom’s FY2018 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIAB. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Viacom from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price target on Viacom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Viacom ( VIAB ) opened at $32.23 on Monday. Viacom has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.09). Viacom had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viacom by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,964,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,330,000 after buying an additional 6,496,269 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,707,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,918,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,844 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,761,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,863,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,520 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

