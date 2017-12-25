Vantiv Inc (VNTV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vantiv Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vantiv were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNTV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 311.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 15.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 720,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,628 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 84.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vantiv to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Vantiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Vantiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

Shares of Vantiv Inc ( VNTV ) opened at $74.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,220.00, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Vantiv Inc has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.77 million. Vantiv had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Vantiv Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

