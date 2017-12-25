Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) Plans $0.69 Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BMV:BNDX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.691 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BMV BNDX) opened at $54.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $963.00 and a 1 year high of $1,135.00.

