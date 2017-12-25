Vanguard Intermediate -Term Government Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate -Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Vanguard Intermediate -Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) opened at $63.82 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate -Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

