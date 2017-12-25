Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.33 (VWOB)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (BMV:VWOB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (BMV:VWOB) opened at $80.39 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,719.11.

