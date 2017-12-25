Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBA. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA ) opened at $21.09 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $830.82, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

In related news, VP John T. Hayes sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

