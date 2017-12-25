Upland Software (UPLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Upland Software (UPLD) opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Systems Corp Wave sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $7,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 28,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $641,563.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,669,222.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,992,212 shares of company stock valued at $43,871,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Upland Software by 784.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

