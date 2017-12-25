TubeMogul (TUBE) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

TubeMogul (NASDAQ: TUBE) is one of 103 public companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TubeMogul to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TubeMogul and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TubeMogul -22.16% -39.25% -17.28% TubeMogul Competitors -21.78% -212.59% -6.97%

This table compares TubeMogul and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TubeMogul N/A N/A -19.44 TubeMogul Competitors $1.72 billion $282.92 million 36.11

TubeMogul’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TubeMogul. TubeMogul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TubeMogul and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TubeMogul 0 1 0 0 2.00 TubeMogul Competitors 382 2235 4184 121 2.58

TubeMogul presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 5.04%. Given TubeMogul’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TubeMogul has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of TubeMogul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of TubeMogul shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TubeMogul competitors beat TubeMogul on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About TubeMogul

TubeMogul, Inc. provides software for brand advertising. The Company’s software platform is used by advertisers to plan, buy, measure and optimize their global brand advertising. Its self-serve software platform enables advertisers to buy advertisement inventory across various advertising channels, including linear television, video-on-demand, connected television, digital video, digital display and social media. By integrating programmatic technologies and disparate sources of inventory within a single platform, it enables the customers to launch advertising campaigns onto digital devices and televisions. Its customers are primarily brands and the advertising agencies that serve them. Brands refer to companies, or product lines within companies, that control advertising budgets for a single marketing brand or a group of marketing brands. Agency trading desks, advertisement networks and publishers also use its platform.

