Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,336 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kissinger Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at $127.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,665.94, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $97,635.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 5,979 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $723,638.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UTX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on United Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

