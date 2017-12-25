Trimble Inc (TRMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ TRMB) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.51. 400,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,634. The stock has a market cap of $10,191.30, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.35. Trimble has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.11 million. Trimble had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trimble news, VP James A. Kirkland sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,048,625.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $8,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,280.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,278 shares of company stock worth $12,969,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,763,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,967,000 after purchasing an additional 185,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,314,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,302,000 after purchasing an additional 849,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,243,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,192,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $292,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,068,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

