TriMas (TRS) & Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (MPSX) Head to Head Contrast

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) and Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (NYSE:MPSX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TriMas and Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas -4.01% 12.18% 6.03% Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl 2.69% 10.01% 2.48%

This table compares TriMas and Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $794.02 million 1.55 -$39.80 million ($0.72) -37.29 Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl N/A N/A N/A $0.21 85.71

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TriMas. TriMas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TriMas and Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 3 1 0 2.25 Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriMas presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl is more favorable than TriMas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of TriMas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TriMas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriMas beats Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications. The Aerospace segment is a designer and manufacturer of a range of products for use in the aerospace industry. The Energy segment is a manufacturer and distributor of metallic and non-metallic gaskets, bolts, industrial fasteners and specialty products for the petroleum refining, petrochemical, oil field and industrial markets. The Engineered Components segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-pressure and acetylene cylinders for the transportation, storage and dispensing of compressed gases.

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Company Profile

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited is a provider of specialty packaging solutions for the consumer, healthcare and multi-media markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s print-based specialty packaging solutions include premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging across a range of substrates and finishes, which are complemented by value-added services, including design, new product development and supply chain solutions. In addition, the Company provides supply chain services, such as vendor managed inventory (VMI), specific carton-by-carton scan ability and data, which enable the customer to track a product from manufacturer to end user. The Company’s packaging solutions utilize a range of substrates, including paper and paperboard, pressure sensitive labels, plastic and foil, and finishes, including ultra violet (UV) coatings, film lamination, stamping and embossing.

