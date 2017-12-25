Traders Buy Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Monday. $132.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.27 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.31) for the day and closed at $72.71

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94,950.00, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other news, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $16,033,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

