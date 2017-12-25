Traders Buy Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $60.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.78 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Constellation Brands had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Constellation Brands traded down ($0.79) for the day and closed at $223.81

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $169.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $10,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,585. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,276,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,071,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,522,000 after acquiring an additional 353,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 87.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,681,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,751,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 488.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,192,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,093,000 after acquiring an additional 990,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

