Tractor Supply (TSCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ TSCO) opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 43,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,973,536.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,519,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,696,000 after purchasing an additional 170,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,989,000 after acquiring an additional 133,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,413,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,879,000 after acquiring an additional 114,539 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 138.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,096,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,599.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,230,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

