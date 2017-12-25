TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7379559634202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON ) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,388. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.43% and a negative net margin of 201.21%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

