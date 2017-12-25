Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $15,750,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,199,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE XOM) opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $355,281.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $91.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/town-country-bank-trust-co-dba-first-bankers-trust-co-grows-holdings-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.