TheStreet (TST) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

Media stories about TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TheStreet earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 43.8760770898912 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. TheStreet has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Get TheStreet alerts:

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 million. TheStreet had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TheStreet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

TheStreet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TheStreet from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TheStreet in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

In other TheStreet news, Director Stephen Zacharias bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,376 shares in the company, valued at $252,616.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Rendino bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 163,150 shares of company stock worth $221,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TheStreet (TST) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/thestreet-tst-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-18.html.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc (TheStreet) is a digital financial media company focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s collection of digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers with a range of content and tools through a range of online, social media, tablet and mobile channels.

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.