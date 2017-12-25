The Coca-Cola (KO) Raised to “Buy” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $47.68 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 9th. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.30.
The Coca-Cola (KO) opened at $45.59 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194,286.41, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.95%.
In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,132,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,070,000 after acquiring an additional 441,760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.
