The Bancorp (TBBK) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) is one of 310 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare The Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $144.70 million -$96.49 million 166.50 The Bancorp Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 360.22

The Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. The Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 2.74% -1.67% -0.12% The Bancorp Competitors 18.55% 8.30% 0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of The Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Bancorp Competitors 2158 8547 8522 335 2.36

The Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 9.05%. Given The Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bancorp peers beat The Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and its primary subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Company has four primary lines of specialty lending: securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC), automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through both commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). SBLOCs are loans, which are generated through institutional banking affinity groups and are collateralized by marketable securities. SBLOCs are offered in conjunction with brokerage accounts. Automobile fleet and other equipment leases are generated in a range of Atlantic Coast and other states. SBA loans and loans generated for sale into CMBS and securitization capital markets are made nationally. Its prepaid card, private label banking for investment advisory companies and card payment processing are its primary sources of deposits.

