Terex (TEX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Terex has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4,040.16, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Terex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.21%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $225.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 195,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark I. Clair sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $137,227.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,111 shares of company stock valued at $50,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Terex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Terex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Terex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Terex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

