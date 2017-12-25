Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.90% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,217,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,133,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,724,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,004,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 596,526 shares during the last quarter.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Tenet Healthcare Corp ( NYSE THC ) opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

