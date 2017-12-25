Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Party City Holdco (PRTY) Price Target to $17.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Party City Holdco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.20 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Party City Holdco (NYSE PRTY) opened at $13.95 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,660.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $560.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $225,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Correale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $968,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

