Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.98.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SGYP) opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.72, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1,041.39. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -68.13.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synergy Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 194,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,355,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 696,911 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 2,040,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 608,402 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 80,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

