Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 381,482.45% of ConocoPhillips worth $228,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at $55.50 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $66,350.00, a PE ratio of -27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -53.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,513.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/swiss-national-bank-has-228-26-million-holdings-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.