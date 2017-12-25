Supercom (SPCB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supercom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.4133069169053 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Supercom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Supercom (NASDAQ SPCB) opened at $3.94 on Monday. Supercom has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SuperCom Ltd is a provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing safety, identification, tracking and security products to governments, and private and public organizations throughout the world. Through its e-government platforms and solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company enables governments and national agencies to design and issue multi-identification documents and digital identity solutions to their citizens and visitors.

