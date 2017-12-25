Summit State Bank (SSBI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit State Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.6360013790955 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.60. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summit State Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank operating a traditional community banking business within its primary service area of Sonoma County in California. The Bank operates through approximately five offices located in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Healdsburg. The Bank considers loans from Marin, Napa and San Francisco counties.

