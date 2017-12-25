Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 116,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. ( SMFG ) opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) and its subsidiaries. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities and Consumer Finance. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance and other services.

