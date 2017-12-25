Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smart Global (SGH)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smart Global from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Smart Global to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) opened at $34.23 on Friday. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.03 million. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Smart Global will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Global news, CEO Iain Mackenzie sold 132,045 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $4,238,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Marten sold 25,000 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,264,122 shares of company stock worth $104,818,100.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

