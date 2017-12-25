Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (FT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.77% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE FT) opened at $7.15 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Franklin Universal Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

