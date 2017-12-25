Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of SPX Flow worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, VP Kevin Eamigh sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $317,132.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,403.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Adam Kowalski sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Flow Inc ( NYSE:FLOW ) opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2,012.92, a PE ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.79. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

