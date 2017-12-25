Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $1,577,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $188,275,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $57,331,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Bell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Co. ( NYSE TCF ) opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). TCF Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TCF Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TCF Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on TCF Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

