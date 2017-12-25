State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,806 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $45,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 158,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 129,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ) opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90,380.00, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-cuts-position-in-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.