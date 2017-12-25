SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.82.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at $40.44 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $8,330.00, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $793,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $793,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,411,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,652,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after buying an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,483,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

